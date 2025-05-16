Great Night on the Mound Spoiled by Late Lakeland Run

May 16, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (19-18) allowed just five hits and struck out 11 batters but fell for the fourth-straight game in a 3-2 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (21-15) on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks for their first win of the week when they return home on Saturday night.

Lakeland smacked a solo home run in the opening inning to take an early one-run lead. They led off the top of the third inning with another solo homer to double their lead. Clearwater didn't record a baserunner until the third, which began with an error that allowed Raider Tello to reach first. He moved to second on a single by Diego González and to third on a walk to Avery Owusu-Asiedu. Aroon Escobar followed with a grounder to short; Lakeland got the lead runner at third, but Tello was able to race home with the Beach Dogs' first run to cut the Lakeland lead in half.

It remained a one-run game until the seventh, when Owusu-Asiedu drew a one-out walk on Lakeland reliever Ignacio Briceño. On an errant pickoff attempt, Owusu-Asiedu advanced to second and promptly moved to third on a balk. With two outs in the frame, Dante Nori beat out an infield grounder when Lakeland first baseman Garrett Pennington misfired a throw to first, allowing Owusu-Asiedu to score from third and tie the game at two.

The Flying Tigers took the lead in the ninth inning on a close play at home plate, taking a one-run advantage into the home half of the final frame. Clearwater had the tying and go-ahead runs aboard in the ninth, but a diving catch in left field sealed their fate in a 3-2 loss to Lakeland.

Ryan Degges tossed 5.1 innings with two runs on three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts in a no-decision. Adilson Peralta struck out two batters and retired all five in 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings. Erik Ritchie walked two in 1.0 shutout innings without allowing a hit. Saul Teran (2-1) allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts in the ninth to take the loss.

Degges became the first Threshers starter to pitch after the fifth inning in 2025...Owusu-Asiedu has reached base in 14 straight games...Tait has reached base in a career-best eight consecutive games...Clearwater is now 1-1 as the Beach Dogs...Peralta has not allowed a run in three of his first four outings as a Thresher...The Threshers return home to BayCare Ballpark on Saturday, May 17, to continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Saturday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

