Marauders Hold on for Gutsy 4-2 Victory over Blue Jays

May 16, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders bullpen limited the Dunedin Blue Jays to just one run over 4.2 innings in their 4-2 win on Friday night at TD Ballpark, evening the series at two games apiece.

Starter Clevari Tejada was strong, tossing 4.1 innings of one-run ball with a season-high six strikeouts. Inmer Lobo and David Matoma were crucial to holding the Marauders lead, combining for 3.2 frames of scoreless baseball.

Bradenton struck first in the top of the second when Yordany De Los Santos blasted a solo shot to left center to put them in front 1-0. After Derek Berg walked later in the inning, Carlos Caro ripped an RBI triple to left that doubled the lead to 2-0.

Dunedin answered back in the bottom of the third when Leo Jimenez roped an RBI double to right that cut Dunedin's deficit to 2-1.

Both sides traded scoreless frames until the top of the seventh. Bradenton loaded the bases on a double, hit batter and walk for Konnor Griffin who rolled an RBI-infield single to short that extended their lead to 3-1.

With the hit, Griffin extended his hitting streak to a season-high eight games. He added on another run in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly to right that made it 4-1.

Dunedin rallied in the bottom of the ninth when Bryce Arnold sent an RBI double to center that capped scoring at 4-2. Braylon Bishop started a 9-2 double play that halted the Blue Jays' rally by throwing out Jacob Lojewski at home who tagged from third.

Noah Takacs recorded the final out to secure the 4-2 victory and earn his third save of the season.

With the win, the Marauders moved to 16-20 while Dunedin fell to 22-15. The two return to TD Ballpark tomorrow night for game five of the series with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







