Hammerheads Fall to Mighty Mussels 9-4 on Friday Night

May 16, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - After scoring first for the first time this series, the Jupiter Hammerheads (17-20) surrendered eight unanswered runs in the last four innings as they fell to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (17-20) by a final score of 9-4 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The starting pitchers kept the offenses down through the first two and a half innings. Jupiter starting pitcher Eury Perez, who made his fifth rehab start for the Hammerheads as he makes his way back from "Tommy John" surgery, struck out two batters without allowing a run through three innings while Fort Myers starting pitcher Dylan Questad struck out four hitters over two shutout innings.

The Hammerheads scored first for the first time in the series in the bottom of the third inning. After loading the bases on two hits and a walk, Questad committed a balk which allowed Jesus Hernandez to score the first run. After hitting Carter Johnson with a pitch to reload the bases, Andres Valor drew an RBI walk to bring in the second run. Victor Ortega brought in another run with a bases loaded walk to put Jupiter up 3-0 after the third inning.

The Mighty Mussels got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning off of Perez with a solo home run by Yasser Mercedes to cut the Jupiter lead to 3-1. Perez finished his rehab start with four innings pitched and allowed just the one run on three total hits and struck out three batters in a no-decision. Perez reached 99 miles per hour on his fastball as he gears up to transfer his rehab assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville for his next start.

The score remained until the bottom of the fifth inning. Dillon Head reached on an error to start the frame and stole second base. Three batters later with two outs, Micah McDowell drilled an RBI single to right field to extend the Hammerheads lead to 4-1.

Fort Myers got one run back against Jupiter relief pitcher Luis De La Cruz (BS, 1; L, 0-1) who made his Single-A and Jupiter debut. A wild pitch with the bases loaded allowed Rayne Doncon to score from third base and cut the Hammerheads' lead to 4-2.

The Mighty Mussels rallied to take their first lead of the game in the top of the seventh inning. With two runners on and two outs, a Mercedes ground ball went under the glove of Johnson at shortstop which allowed Jefferson Valladares to score to trim the Jupiter lead to 4-3. Daniel Pena followed with a two-RBI single to put Fort Myers on top 5-4 after the top of the seventh inning.

The Hammerheads had a chance to answer back in the bottom of the seventh inning. Valor hit a two-out double to put two runners in scoring position against Fort Myers relief pitcher Zander Sechrist (W, 3-2) but a nice play by Mighty Mussels shortstop Angel Del Rosario robbed McDowell of an RBI single to maintain a 5-4 lead for the Mighty Mussels after seven innings.

Fort Myers cushioned their lead in the top of the eighth inning. After a walk and hit batter by De La Cruz to start the inning, Jeckferxon Hernandez entered the game out of the bullpen in his Single-A and Jupiter debut. He struck out Del Rosario, but a two-RBI single by Dameury Pena extended the Mighty Mussel lead to 7-4. Pinch-hitter Miguel Briceno followed with a double, but Pena was thrown out at home on a relay from McDowell-to-Johnson-to-Victor Ortega to end the inning. The Mighty Mussels tacked on more runs in the top of the ninth inning. Maddux Houghton hit a two-run home run to left field, his second home run of the season, to make it 9-4 Fort Myers.

The Hammerheads' offense went quietly in the bottom of the ninth inning against Mighty Mussels relief pitcher Hunter Hoopes as he polished off the 9-4 win for Fort Myers.

Valor and Abrahan Ramirez led the Jupiter offense with two hits each.

