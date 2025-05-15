Pitching Staff Fans 20 in Shutout Loss

May 15, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (19-17) struck out their second-most batters in a game in team history but fell 4-0 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (20-15) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater turns into the Beach Dogs for a Friday night rematch against the Flying Tigers.

Lakeland started the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the second to take an early one-run lead. They added two more runs in the sixth to triple their lead to 3-0.

The Flying Tigers added a fourth run on a two-out hit in the ninth inning. Clearwater had runners aboard in each of the final three frames but couldn't plate a run as they were shut out 4-0 for the second time this season.

Sam Highfill (2-3) surrendered one run on one hit with four walks and seven strikeouts in 4.0 innings to take the loss. AJ Wilson struck out six batters in 2.0 innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit. Marty Gair fanned five in 2.0 shutout frames with one hit allowed. Jose Peña allowed one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in the ninth.

The Threshers set a season high in strikeouts as a pitching staff with 20...It was the fifth game with 20-or-more strikeouts since the Clearwater Threshers rebrand and first since August 2023...Wilson struck out four batters in the top of the sixth inning...He was the first Thresher to do so since 2019...Gair struck out a career-high five batters in 2.0 scoreless innings...Owusu-Asiedu extended his on-base streak to 13 consecutive games...Tait extended his hit streak to a career-high tying seven straight games...







