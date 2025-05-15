Colon Crisp and Graham Homers, But St. Lucie Rallies for Win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Carter Graham crushed his fourth homer and Edgar Colon spun 4.0 scoreless innings in just his third professional outing, but the St. Lucie Mets scored four in the seventh to pull ahead as they defeated the Daytona Tortugas 6-4 on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

St. Lucie (19-17) collected five of their seven hits in the two decisive frames as Daytona (16-20) dropped their second straight after taking the series opener.

Very little offense was to be had over the first several innings as St. Lucie starter Wellington Aracena, who allowed just one hit and one walk over 4.0 scoreless innings.

Daytona, though, was just as good on the mound early on. Starter Ovis Portes allowed only a walk over 2.0 hitless innings before departing for Colon, who started off his outing in strong fashion with a pair of 1-2-3 innings.

In the fifth, though, Vincent Perozo doubled to lead off the inning, but Colon struck out the next two. Kevin Villavicencio followed with a single to right, but Esmith Pineda fired a one-hop strike to the plate to cut down Perozo and keep the game scoreless.

In the bottom of the inning, Daytona finally struck first. Pineda and Luis Reyes singled to begin the inning, then moved up 90 feet apiece on a sacrifice bunt. After a strikeout, Sammy Stafura reached on an error to score Pineda. A moment later, a balk scored Reyes to put Daytona in front 2-0.

Colon returned for the sixth and surrendered a two-out walk, but induced a groundout to end his outing, as the right-hander worked 4.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and walking one while striking out five.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Tortugas added to the lead when Graham turned on an Irving Cota fastball and rifled it 371 feet just inside the left-field foul pole for his fourth home run of the season, stretching the advantage to 3-0.

In the seventh, though, St. Lucie turned the tide. The Mets sent all nine men to the plate in the inning, with a pair of bloop singles interspersed amidst four walks in the inning, including two with the bases loaded. When the dust settled, St. Lucie now led 4-3.

One frame later, the Mets added to the lead. Three hit began the inning, with Trace Wilhoite singling in a run. Two batters later, a ground out brought a second run across to put the Mets ahead by three.

Daytona mounted one last gasp in the eighth, as a one-out single by Bernard Moon was followed by three-straight two-out walks, with Reyes drawing a free pass that forced in Moon to trim the deficit to two runs.

However, a strikeout ended the inning and Daytona failed to mount a rally in the ninth as St. Lucie won 6-4.

