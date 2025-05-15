Late Rally Not Enough for Bradenton in 11-6 Loss to Dunedin

May 15, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Dunedin, Fla. - Despite 10 hits, including five for extra bases, the Bradenton Marauders fell 11-6 to the Dunedin Blue Jays on Thursday night at TD Ballpark.

Konnor Griffin finished the night 4-for-5 with an RBI, marking his second four-hit game of the year and twelfth multi-hit performance. Braylon Bishop also notched three hits, including two doubles, while driving in two runs.

Bradenton struck first in the top of the first, when Griffin led off with a single to center and Bishop doubled him in on a sharp grounder to right.

With Bradenton leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Dunedin grabbed the lead on a two-out, two-run single by Yhoangel Aponte that pushed the Blue Jays ahead 2-1.

Dunedin struck for two more runs in each of the third and fourth innings to push their lead to 8-1.

In the top of the fifth, Griffin grounded a one-out single to center, and scored later in the inning on an error after a Bishop single.

Trailing 8-2 with two away, Severino blasted solo homer to left center that cut the deficit to 8-3. Severino has now homered twice in the series and four times on the year.

After Dunedin tacked on three more in the bottom of the sixth to make it 11-3, Bradenton made one last push in the top of the seventh, when Mendez led off the inning by reaching on a throwing error.

With one out, Griffin cracked an RBI double to left center to score Mendez and make it 11-4. Bishop and Severino followed with back-to-back RBI doubles to cap scoring at 11-6.

With the loss, the Marauders fell to 15-20 while Dunedin moved to 22-14. The two return to TD Ballpark tomorrow night for game four of the series with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.