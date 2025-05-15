Bats Boom Again, Jays Power Past Bradenton

May 15, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays blasted three homers and tallied twelve hits as they took down the Bradenton Marauders 11-6 in game three of a six-game set Thursday night at TD Ballpark. The Blue Jays have now won seven of their last eight and 10 of their last 13.

Dunedin launched three or more homers for the fourth time this season, and their 36 jacks this season lead all Class-A clubs.

RHP Spencer Turnbull (4 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K) did not factor into a decision in his first start as a member of the Blue Jays organization, firing four innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts. After allowing hits to the first two batters of the game, Turnbull went 11 batters without allowing another knock, with all four strikeouts coming over that span.

C Edward Duran (3-for-3, 3 R, 3B, BB) reached base four times, logged his second consecutive three-hit game, and extended his hit streak to 11 games. Duran tripled for the second straight game. He has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games. Over his last 17 games, Duran is batting .379 with seven extra-base hits and 14 RBI. Duran's three runs scored marked a new season high and matched his career high.

1B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2B) launched a two-run homer in the 6th inning in addition to an RBI double and sac-fly to record a season-high four RBI. Nine of his last 17 balls in play have left the bat at 100+ MPH, with his homer coming at 103 MPH. Chirinos extended his hit streak to six games. Over his last 12 games, Chirinos is batting .356 with a pair of homers and 10 RBI. Chirinos recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season and sixth over his last 12 games.

CF Yhoangel Aponte (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) gave Dunedin the lead with a two-run single in the 2nd, then socked a solo homer in the 4th. Aponte's 24 RBI this season are tops on the team and have all come over his last 20 games. Aponte tallied his fifth multi-hit game over his last 10. Thursday accounted for Aponte's sixth multi-hit showcase and seventh multi-RBI performance of the season.

2B Sam Shaw (2-for-5, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R) tripled and homered in the contest, clubbing a two-run shot in the 4th inning for his fifth homer of the season. After going deep only twice over 60 professional games in the FCL entering this season, Shaw has homered five times in the first 21 games of 2025. Thursday marked Shaw's fourth multi-RBI game and sixth multi-hit game of the season. Shaw has reached base in 10 of his last 11 and in 19 of 21 games this season.







