Hard Hittin' Hammerheads Flex on Mighty Mussels in 12-6 Victory Thursday Night

May 15, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (17-19) erupt for a season-high 17 hits against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (16-20) on their way to a 12-6 win on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

For the third consecutive game, the Mighty Mussels scored the first run of the game. In the top of the first inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Keyner Benitez. Fort Myers notched three singles, including an RBI single from Miguel Briceno, to take the early 1-0 lead. After a five-pitch inning courtesy of Fort Myers starting pitcher Michael Carpenter (L, 0-2) in the bottom of the first inning, the Mussels added another run in the top of the second inning as Maddux Houghton scored on a wild pitch to make it a 2-0 score.

The Hammerheads started to figure out Carpenter in the bottom of the third inning as the Sharks hit four consecutive singles, including back-to-back RBI singles from Andrew Salas and Abrahan Ramirez to tie the ballgame. After that, Dillon Head reached on a fielder's choice and a throwing error by Fort Myers shortstop Miguel Briceno allowed Salas to score from second base to give Jupiter its first lead. Two batters later, Ian Lewis tallied an RBI double to increase the lead to 4-2 in favor of the Hammerheads.

Benitez exited the game in the top of the fourth inning after three-plus innings on the mound and allowed two runs on a season-high six hits with three walks allowed and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Luke Lashutka () came out of the Jupiter bullpen and relieved Benitez with a scoreless fourth inning and stranded an inherited runner.

Later, in the top of the fifth inning, Eliazar Dishmey (W, 2-1) made his first relief appearance of the season for the Hammerheads after being a late scratch from Wednesday's game. With two outs, Dishmey walked Houghton and gave up an RBI single to Yohander Martinez which cut the Jupiter lead to 4-3.

However, the Hammerheads responded in a big way in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, Lewis came around to score on a passed ball. And after a single by Yeral Martinez, Micah McDowell hit an RBI infield single to score Martinez. Jupiter catcher Jessada Brown, who was called up to Jupiter on Wednesday night, then launched his first career professional home run, a two-run blast to left field, to cap the scoring in the inning as the Hammerheads jumped to an 8-3 lead after five innings.

The Hammerheads padded their lead with an explosive bottom of the sixth inning with three more runs scored on four hits highlighted by RBI singles by Head and Lewis and an RBI double by Martinez to give the Hammerheads an 11-3 lead.

The Mighty Mussels got two runs back in the top of the seventh inning off of Dishmey to chip away at the Hammerheads lead to make it 11-5. But in the bottom frame, Ramirez smacked an RBI double, his second double of the game, to right field to score Hernandez to make it a 12-5 Jupiter lead after seven innings.

Neither team scored until the top of the ninth inning when the Mussels tallied one last run on a wild pitch to make it a 12-6 ballgame as Jupiter finished off the victory on Thursday night.

Eight of the starting nine Jupiter hitters had at least one run scored and one hit while six of the hitters had multiple hits. Hernandez, Martinez, and Ramirez each finished with three hits to lead Jupiter in the offensive charge. For Martinez, it was his first three-hit performance of the season.

The Hammerheads improve to 4-2 against the Mighty Mussels this season and take a 2-1 series advantage this week. The second half of this six-game series between the Hammerheads and Mighty Mussels starts with game four on Friday, May 16th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Every Friday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, fans can take advantage of the "Friday Family 4-Pack." The best entertainment value in Palm Beach County is just $50 every Friday which gets fans four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and a bucket of popcorn. Stop by the ticket office on Fridays to purchase a "Friday Family 4-Pack."







Florida State League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.