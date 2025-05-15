Mets Rally Late, Defeat Tortugas 6-4

May 15, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets overcame a late 3-0 deficit to beat the Daytona Tortugas 6-4 on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Mets have won two in a row and lead the series 2-1.

The game was scoreless after four innings. The Tortugas broke through for two unearned runs off minor league rehabber Oliver Ortega in the fifth inning. Carter Graham hit a solo homer against Irving Cota in the sixth inning to push the Daytona lead to 3-0.

The Mets scored four runs in the seventh inning to take a lead they would not relinquish. Tortugas reliever Dominic Scheffler helped the Mets cause by walking four batters in the inning and recording just one out. Kevin Villavicencio worked a bases loaded walk from Scheffler to get the Mets on the board. Willy Fanas then singled in a run on a fly ball that center fielder Carlos Sanchez did not see in the lights. Jeremy Rodriguez followed with another bases loaded walk to force in the tying run and chase Scheffler from the game.

With the bases loaded against new pitcher Drew Pestka, Yonatan Henriquez came to the plate and hit a slow grounder to first base for an out that brought in Villavicencio from third base to give the Mets a 4-3 lead.

The Mets scored two more runs in the eighth on a RBI single by Trace Willhoite and a run-scoring ground out from Villavicencio to make it 6-3 Mets.

Cota and reliever Josh Blum ran into some two-out trouble in the bottom of the eighth when they combined to walk three batters in a row to force home a run that made it 6-4. However, Blum struck out Ryan McCrystal to strand the bases loaded.

Blum struck out back-to-back hitters with a runner on first base in the ninth inning to end the game. He earned his first save.

Mets starting pitcher Wellington Aracena was electric in a no-decision. Aracena pitched 4.0 scoreless innings with one hit and one walk. He struck out five and hit 100 mph. After walking the first batter he faced, Aracena bounced back to retire 11 in a row.

Cota got credit for the win. He pitched 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on two hits. He struck out five.

Aracena, Ortega, Cota and Blum combined for 15 strikeouts and only four walks.

Vincent Perozo went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs. Daiverson Gutierrez also went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs.

The Mets (19-17) and Tortugas (16-20) play the fourth game of their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







