Tarpons cruise past Cardinals for fourth straight victory

May 15, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Juan Matheus of the Tampa Tarpons

(Tampa Tarpons) Juan Matheus of the Tampa Tarpons(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla - The Tampa Tarpons (18-19) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, shutting out the Palm Beach Cardinals (18-19), 8-0, Thursday evening at "The Tank."

Tampa's offense erupted for six runs in the top of the first, sending 11 batters to the plate against Cardinals starter Leonel Sequera. The inning featured RBI hits from SS Juan Matheus, LF Tyler Wilson, and CF Marshall Toole. 3B Owen Cobb capped the frame with a run-scoring triple to right-center field, forcing an early pitching change. Matheus finished with a strong 3-for-4 performance, lifting his season average up to .308.

On the mound, LHP Tanner Bauman delivered his sharpest outing of the season, tossing five scoreless innings to notch his first win. The left-hander kept the Cardinals off-balance with a steady mix of speed and location. He struck out four and allowed just six hits before handing the ball off to the bullpen.

The Tarpons added two insurance runs in the eighth to seal the victory. 1B Hans Montero drew a walk and later scored on C Edgleen Perez's third hit of the game - part of a 3-for-4 night that included an RBI and a walk. DH Engelth Urena's groundout brought home Cobb for the final tally.

Tampa's bullpen combined for four shutout innings to close it out, with right-handers Sean Hermann, Cole Zaffiro, and Jackson Fristoe each contributing to the effort.

The Tarpons are off Friday and return to action Saturday night for their first game at George M. Steinbrenner Field this season. RHP Greysen Carter is projected to make the start, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.