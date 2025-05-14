Defensive Battle Ends in Second-Straight Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - Great pitching and defense defined a close game as the Clearwater Threshers (19-16) came up short in a 2-1 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (19-15) on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers search for their first win when they return home to continue the series on Thursday.

Neither team plated a run until the top of the fifth inning, when a solo home run gave Lakeland a 1-0 lead. The Flying Tigers added another run in the sixth inning to double their lead. In the seventh inning, Brady Day reached with a one-out walk off of Lakeland reliever Shay Timmer. He stole second base and moved to third on an errant throw. With two outs in the frame, Carter Mathison smacked the first pitch he saw into centerfield for a base hit, plating Day from third to cut the Lakeland lead in half.

A two-out hit in the bottom of the ninth put the tying run on base for the Threshers, but Lakeland held on for the 2-1 win.

Luke Gabrysh allowed one run on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 5.0 innings. Marcus Morgan allowed one run on three walks without allowing a hit in 0.2 innings. Gabriel Barbosa tossed 2.1 shutout frames with two hits allowed and two strikeouts. Titan Hayes pitched a scoreless and hitless 0.2 innings in the ninth. Adilson Peralta walked one and struck out one batter in the ninth.

Shojinaga threw out two of two baserunners attempting to steal in the second inning...Burkholder recorded a hit for the fourth straight game on the first streak of his pro career...Tait and Day each extended their hit streaks to six-straight games...Both have eleven hits over the last six games...Mathison drove in the only run for Clearwater in his first game with the Threshers in over a week...The Threshers return home to BayCare Ballpark on Thursday, May 15, to continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:30 pm







