Marauders Even Series with 6-3 Win over Dunedin Blue Jays

May 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders scored three unanswered runs as they pushed past the Dunedin Blue Jays 6-3 on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark.

With the win, the Marauders snapped the Blue Jays' six-game win streak and evened the series at one game apiece.

Despite the Bradenton victory, Dunedin jumped on the board first in the bottom of the second when Edward Duran tripled and scored on a wild pitch to give them a 1-0 lead.

Still trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth, Bradenton battled back when Konnor Griffin led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw. With one out, Will Taylor roped and RBI triple to right to knot the game at 1-1.

The next hitter was Axiel Plaz, who belted a hanging curveball over the wall in left to give the Marauders a 3-1 advantage. The homer marked his fourth of the season, and pushed his team leading RBI total to 22.

In the bottom of the same inning, the Blue Jays climbed back and evened the score when Edward Duran launched an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Starter Peyton Stumbo finished the night tossing 4.2 innings on a career-high 80 pitches. He fanned six hitters throughout the night. Stumbo has recorded 18 strikeouts over his past three starts (13.1 IP).

Still tied at 3-3 in the top of the sixth, Griffin singled and stole second. With one out, Taylor blasted an RBI double off the wall in left to score Griffin and push Bradenton ahead 4-3.

The Marauders added on two more runs in the eighth on a Griffin RBI single and fielding error that capped scoring at 6-3.

Marauders relievers Greiber Mendez, Jose Garces and Jake Shirk combined for 4.1 scoreless innings to slam the door on the victory. In the process, Shirk earned his team-leading fourth save of the year.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 15-19 while Dunedin fell to 21-14. The two return to TD Ballpark tomorrow night for game three of the series with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







