Marauders Even Series with Dominant 8-0 Win over Flying Tigers

May 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders notched 13 hits while only allowing one as a pitching staff in their 8-0 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday night at LECOM Park.

In the process, Clevari Tejada tossed five shutout innings while allowing just one hit. The right-hander became the first Marauders starter to qualify and earn a win.

Konnor Griffin set the tone early for Bradenton, blasting a solo-homer on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning to give Bradenton a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Marauders rallied when Griffin singled, and Eddy Rodriguez walked to place runners at the corners.

With one out, Ethan Lege roped a double down the left-field line to score both Griffin and Rodriguez to extend the lead to 3-0.

Axiel Plaz followed with an RBI single to center to push the advantage to 4-0.

Bradenton added on another run in the bottom of the fourth when Griffin notched an RBI single.

In the bottom of the fifth, Plaz doubled ahead of Derek Berg who sent a fly-ball off the base of the wall in right. As Plaz scored on the play, Berg circled the bases to push the lead to 7-0 on what was ruled a triple and error.

The Marauders added one more run in the seventh on a Jeral Toledo RBI single to cap scoring at 8-0.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 13-18 while Lakeland moved to 17-14. The season series is even at 5-5.

The two return to LECOM Park Friday night with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m and coverage beginning at 6:15 on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







