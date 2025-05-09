Two-Run Home Run by Kross Powers Palm Beach to 4-2 Win over Jupiter

May 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (17-13) got a two-run home run by Josh Kross in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads (13-17) by a final score of 4-2 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. After the win and a St. Lucie loss, the Cardinals and Mets now share first place in the FSL East Division (St. Lucie holds the 2-1 record head-to-head for the tiebreak).

The game started as a pitchers' duel between Palm Beach starting pitcher Brandt Thompson and Jupiter starting pitcher Keyner Benitez as the first two innings went scoreless.

Jupiter got on the scoreboard first for the second straight game. In the top of the third inning, Dillon Head hit a two-out single and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit an RBI double to center field to give the Hammerheads the early 1-0 lead.

Like the first two games of the series, the Cardinals provided an immediate response. After back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the third inning, Christian Martin hit a sacrifice fly to right field to tie the ballgame at 1-1. After Thompson provided a shutdown frame in the top of the fourth, Palm Beach took their first lead in the bottom of the frame. With runners at second and third base with one out, Deniel Ortiz notched an RBI single to left field and the Cardinals took a 2-1 lead.

The game started to go back and forth as Jupiter tied it in the top of the fifth inning. With Andrew Salas at third base and two outs, Jenkins-Cowart reached on an error by Ortiz at first base and it tied the game at 2-2.

Thompson finished his start with 4 2/3 innings pitched and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a season-high two walks with three strikeouts in a no-decision. Benitez also got a no-decision as he left the game in the fourth inning due to an apparent injury.

After the top of the fifth inning, both pitching staffs settled into the ballgame until the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs, Martin reached on an infield single. Then, Kross launched his league-leading seventh home run for a two-run blast to put Palm Beach back on top by a 4-2 score.

After Jack Findlay provided 1 1/3 scoreless innings in a bounce-back relief appearance for the Cardinals, Nelfy Ynfante (W, 1-0) came out of the Palm Beach bullpen for the final three innings and kept the Jupiter offense off the board and secured the 4-2 victory to extend the win streak to three games.

Kross and Cade McGee each had two hits for the Cardinals to lead the offense.

