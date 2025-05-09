Fort Myers Defeated by Dunedin 9-1, Lose Third Consecutive Game

May 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lost 9-1 to the Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

Fort Myers (15-16) has now lost three consecutive games for the first time this season. The Mussels saw their record dip below .500 for the first time since they were 6-7 on April 18.

Leading off the game, Bryce Arnold singled up the middle to open the contest for Dunedin (18-13). Shortstop Manuel Beltre followed with a walk to put two aboard. After a double steal, a balk from Mussels starter Michael Carpenter (0-1) opened the scoring as Arnold crossed the plate. Edward Duran then drove in the second Blue Jay run on a single up the middle, making it 2-0. Carpenter did not escape the first as he picked up a pair of strikeouts but exited the game after throwing 35 pitches to the first seven batters he faced. Jacob Kisting entered and recorded the final out of the frame.

In the second, Peyton Powell led off with a single to left. Arnold followed with a hit of his own to put Powell into scoring position. A groundout advanced him to third and he then scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

The next inning, Kendry Chirions led off with another single. A groundout advanced Chirinos to second and FGCU alum Jacob Lojewski drove him in on a single up the middle to make it 4-0.

In the bottom of the third, Dameury Pena got Fort Myers on the board as he snuck a double down the left field line, plating Angel Del Rosario, who had reached on a fielder's choice earlier in the frame.

Kisting threw a season high 4.1 innings, as he allowed two runs on four hits.

Dunedin starter, Khal Steven (3-0), Toronto's No. 10 prospect, threw 5.2 innings of one run ball. The righty allowed one run on three hits while striking out six without issuing a walk. He threw a season high 82 pitches and has now tossed five innings or more in six of his seven outings.

Dunedin added another three runs in the sixth, as the Blue Jays rattled five hits off of Ivran Romero, extending their lead 7-1.

Fort Myers sends Twins' No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill (0-0, 1.50) to the mound, opposite Dunedin's Gilberto Batista (1-1, 2.08) for game five of the series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.