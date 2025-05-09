Stephen Shoves, Jays Smash Season-High 16 Hits to Win Third Straight

May 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







FORT MYERS, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays won their third consecutive game and picked up their sixth win over their last eight as they defeated the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 9-1 in game four of a six-game series Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

Dunedin's bullpen trio of Bennett Flynn, Christian Mracna, and Colby Martin combined to fire 3.1 no-hit innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Over the Blue Jays three game winning streak, Dunedin's bullpen has not allowed an earned run over 13 innings with 18 strikeouts and only two hits allowed.

Dunedin's 16 hits in the contest mark their season high. The Jays also stole a season-high four bases. Paired with a Lakeland loss, Dunedin takes sole possession of the top spot in the FSL West standings.

RHP Khal Stephen (5.2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 5 K) hurled 5.2 frames of one-run ball with three hits, no walks, and five strikeouts to pick up his third win of the season. Stephen induced 11 whiffs on 46 swings and his fastball topped out at 95.3 MPH. The Blue Jays No. 10 prospect retired the first seven batters he faced in order and sat down eight of the final nine he faced. Over his last two starts, Stephen is 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 10.2 frames with 13 strikeouts and no walks issued.

RHP Colby Martin (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K) locked down the victory with a shutout 9th inning of work. Over his first ten appearances for Dunedin this season, Martin is yet to allow a run over 10.1 innings with 13 strikeouts and one walk.

LF Bryce Arnold (3-for-5, R, SB) registered his fourth multi-hit game of the season and second three-hit game. Friday marked his third multi-hit showcase over his last three games. He's scored a run in four straight games and in six of his last seven. Arnold has hit safely in six of his last eight games.

C Edward Duran (2-for-5, 2 RBI, R) logged his fifth multi-hit performance of the season, with RBI singles in the 1st and 6th. Duran has a hit, run scored, and RBI in six consecutive games. Duran has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games. In his last 12 games, Duran is batting .319 with 12 RBI. His 6th inning single left his bat at 109.1 MPH, his hardest hit ball of the season and second hardest hit ball of his Dunedin career.

CF Yhoangel Aponte (2-for-4, RBI, R) notched a pair of hits highlighted by an RBI single in the 9th. Aponte tallied his fourth multi-hit game of the season. Over his last 16 games, Aponte is batting .267 with seven extra-base hits and 20 RBI. His 20 RBI since April 18 are tops in the FSL over that span.

1B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-4, RBI, R) recorded his sixth multi-hit games of the season, which included a sacrifice fly in the 9th. Chirinos has four multi-hit games over his last seven played. Both of Chirinos' singles left his bat at 107+ MPH. Chirinos hit three balls in play at 96+ MPH. Chirinos has reached base in five of his last six contests.







