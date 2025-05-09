Palm Beach Surrenders 10 Unanswered Runs to Jupiter in 10-1 Loss Friday Night

May 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (17-14) allow 10 unanswered runs, including eight in the top of the ninth inning, to the Jupiter Hammerheads (14-17) in a 10-1 defeat on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. For the Cardinals, their three-game win streak comes to an end.

Jupiter had a great scoring opportunity in the top of the second inning but was denied as Carter Johnson started the inning with a double and Julio Henriquez followed with a single and later stole second base, but Cardinals starting pitcher Leonel Sequera stranded five runners from the second to fourth innings to keep it scoreless.

The Cardinals got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo (W, 1-1) retired the first 11 batters he faced, Josh Kross launched his league-leading eighth home run of the season, a solo home run to left field, to make it a 1-0 Palm Beach lead.

Sequera finished his start with five scoreless innings and allowed just four hits and struck out six batters. For Sequera, it was his longest start of the season without allowing a run.

However, Sequera still could not get his first win of the season. In the top of the sixth inning, Yordy Herrera (L, 2-1, BS, 1) was the first Cardinal out of the bullpen. After Carter Johnson hit a one-out single, Ian Lewis hit a two-run home run down the left field line and quickly put Jupiter in front by a 2-1 score.

Hammerheads relief pitcher Michael Perez (H, 1) held the Cardinals in check, striking out seven batters over three scoreless innings. Palm Beach only had three base runners over those three innings with two hits and a hit batter.

After both teams went scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings, Jupiter stretched their lead in the top of the ninth inning. Carlos Sanchez started the rally with a double against Cardinals relief pitcher Mason Burns, and he was followed by an infield single by Jesus Hernandez. Dillon Head brought them both home with a two-RBI triple, his league-high fifth of the season, to extend the Jupiter lead to 4-1. After back-to-back walks allowed by Burns and Palm Beach relief pitcher Sam Brodersen, Lewis smacked a two-RBI single to allow Jupiter to pull away, 6-1. The Hammerheads re-loaded the bases for Yeral Martinez who jumped on a fastball for a grand slam to break the game open for Jupiter to make it a 10-1 deficit for Palm Beach.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Hammerheads relief pitcher Franklin Sanchez allowed a double to Kross and walk to Yordalin Pena, but Sanchez kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard and put the final touches on a 10-1 defeat of the Hammerheads.

Kross finished with two of the Cardinals' five hits in the game as the Cardinals finished 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

