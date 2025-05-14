Win Streak Snapped Despite Duran's Big Night

May 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays six game win streak came to a halt as they fell to the Bradenton Marauders 6-3 in game two of a six-game set Wednesday night at TD Ballpark.

RHP Chris McElvain (4 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K) did not factor into a decision in his first start with Dunedin on minor league rehab assignment. McElvain sat down the first seven batters he faced in order, and did not allow a hit through his first three frames of work.

RHP Colby Martin (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) fanned a pair of Marauders in a perfect 9th inning of work. Martin has thrown 11 consecutive shutout appearances to begin the season spanning 11.1 innings with 15 strikeouts and only one hit allowed. The last time Martin allowed a hit was April 13 @JUP, 31 days and eight outings ago.

C Edward Duran (3-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B) either scored or brought home all three Dunedin's runs and extended his hit streak to 10 games. Duran tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the 2nd, then doubled home a run in the 4th before coming across on a wild pitch. Duran has an RBI hit in both games to open the series and his 22 RBI this season are tops on the team. His three hits marked a season high. He has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games. Over his last 16 games, Duran is batting .349/.414/.508 with 14 RBI. Duran also threw out three attempted base stealers from behind home plate, including two sub-1.90 second pop time throws to second base.







