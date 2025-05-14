Tarpons Tally 21 Total Runs to Sweep Doubleheader

Tampa Tarpons all smiles after scoring yet again

TAMPA, Fla - The Tampa Tarpons (17-19) came out firing on all cylinders Wednesday, exploding for 21 runs on 27 hits to complete a dominant doubleheader sweep of the Palm Beach Cardinals (18-17) at "The Tank". Tampa's bats were on fire all night, launching five home runs across both games. Through the first three games of the series, the Tarpons have tallied an eye-popping 30 runs.

GAME 1

RHP Griffin Herring got the start in the opener and rebounded nicely after a shaky first inning. The lefty worked four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Palm Beach struck first on a two-run homer by Jonathan Mejia in the top of the first, but that momentum was swiftly snatched away by Tampa in the bottom half. SS Juan Matheus kicked off the scoring in the bottom half with an RBI-single to score DH Dillon Lewis, who reached on an error. Matheus led the charge offensively, going a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. RF Austin Green followed with a two-run blast to put Tampa ahead 3-2.

The Tarpons added one in the third when C Engelth Urena crushed a solo homer to left, his fourth of the year. Tampa then blew the game open in the fourth. After a leadoff single from 2B Hans Montero and a double by CF Marshall Toole, 3B Owen Cobb delivered the knockout punch - a three-run homer that stretched the lead to 7-2. Tampa tacked on two more via a balk and an RBI single from LF Tyler Wilson to seal the win.

RHP Gus Hughes and RHP Cade Austin combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to slam the door on Game 1.

GAME 2

In the nightcap, the Tarpons picked up right where they left off.

Tampa wasted no time getting on the board, striking for three runs in the first inning. C Edgleen Perez led off with a double and later scored on a CF Dillon Lewis RBI double. A sacrifice fly from 3B Juan Matheus and a ground-rule double by RF Tyler Wilson gave the Tarpons an early 3-0 lead.

Palm Beach responded in the second, capitalizing on a couple of defensive miscues to score two unearned runs... but the Tarpons quickly regained control.

Perez drove in a run with an RBI-single in the bottom of the second, right before Tampa's offense exploded in the third. Lewis launched a solo homer, and after back-to-back singles from Matheus and 2B Austin Green, Wilson connected for a three-run homer, stretching the lead to 8-2.

Tampa didn't let up, scoring two more in both the fourth and fifth innings. Green delivered a two-run single in the fourth, and Matheus added another sac fly in the fifth to extend the lead to 12-2.

Tampa's pitching held firm through the middle innings. Starter RHP Danny Flatt pitched three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three, while RHP Jack Sokol picked up the win in relief with two scoreless innings.

Palm Beach managed to cut into the deficit in the seventh with a two-run home run by Luis Pino, his second extra-base hit of the game. But that was all the Cardinals could muster, as Tampa's bullpen closed the door the rest of the way.

The Tarpons will look to keep the momentum going Thursday night, with LHP Tanner Bauman scheduled to take the mound.

