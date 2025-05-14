Yesavage, Stanifer Strike out 19 as Jays Win Sixth Straight

May 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Trey Yesavage and Gage Stanifer combined for a season-high 19 strikeouts as the Dunedin Blue Jays rolled to their sixth straight win, defeating the Bradenton Marauders 11-3 in the opener of a six-game set Tuesday night at TD Ballpark.

Dunedin's 19 strikeouts in the contest are their season high and match the highest strikeout total of any FSL team in a game this season. Over the Blue Jays six-game winning streak, Dunedin's bullpen has allowed two earned runs over 27 innings (0.67 ERA) with 35 strikeouts and only eight hits allowed.

The Blue Jays have won six straight games for the first time this season and it marks their longest winning streak since they took six straight games from 9/1/24 to 9/8/24. Tuesday's victory marked Dunedin's ninth win over their last 11.

RHP Trey Yesavage (5 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 12 K) struck out a career-high 12 Marauders in five innings, allowing two runs on one hit with no walks and earning his third consecutive win. Yesavage induced 21 whiffs on 40 swings for a 53% whiff rate, the most whiffs in a game by a Dunedin player this season and T-3rd most by any FSL pitcher in a game this season. Yesavage sat down 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect fanned the side in both the 2nd and 3rd

Over his last five starts, Yesavage has fanned 47 batters while only walking two in 25.2 frames. Yesavage's 55 strikeouts this season are T-1st in Minor League Baseball. His 14.85 K/9 is 3rd best in MiLB among qualified pitchers, and his 0.81 WHIP is 2nd. Yesavage now has 55 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA over 33.1 innings this season.

The Blue Jays are 7-0 in Trey Yesavage's seven starts this season. Yesavage's 12 strikeouts are the most by any FSL pitcher in a game this season and the most by a Dunedin pitcher since Joey Murray fanned 12 on June 26, 2019 @STL. There have been five 10+ strikeout games in the FSL this season, and Yesavage has three of them.

RHP Gage Stanifer (4 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 7 K) fanned seven in four innings of one-run ball and picked up his second save of the season. Stanifer retired the first ten batters he faced in order. Stanifer struck out 7+ batters for the fourth time this season. He yielded his first earned run since April 13 @JUP. Stanifer has posted a 0.69 ERA in seven games out of the bullpen this season with 38 strikeouts in 26 innings of work.

2B Sam Shaw (3-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 BB) reached base five times, including a two-run double in the 2nd. Shaw's three hits marked his season high and matched his career high. Shaw's RBI double left the bat at 106.8 MPH, his hardest hit ball of the season. Shaw has reached base in eight of his last nine games. Tuesday marked his third multi-walk game of the season, fifth multi-hit game, and third multi-RBI game.

RF Yhoangel Aponte (2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2B, 2 R) launched a solo homer in the 8th inning as part of a two-hit night. Aponte's solo shot marked his third long ball of the season. Aponte has reached base in four straight and 11 of his last 12. He recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

3B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-4, 2 R) recorded his seventh multi-hit showcase of the season and fifth multi-hit performance over his last ten. His 5th inning single left the bat at 109.4 MPH, the hardest hit ball of the game. Five of his last nine balls in play have left the bat at 100+ MPH off the bat. Chirinos has hit safely in four straight. Over his last 11 games, Chirinos is batting .341 with 6 RBI.

SS Manuel Beltre (2-for-5, RBI, 2 R) recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game and has scored a run in four straight contests. Beltre leads the team with 12 multi-hit games this season.







