Bradenton Drops Series Opener with Dunedin 11-3

May 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin, Fla. - Despite early production, the Marauders fell 11-3 to the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark.

The Blue Jays dominated on both sides of the ball, collecting 13 hits, including six for extra bases, while fanning 19 Bradenton hitters. The victory earned them their sixth in a row.

Konnor Griffin helped Bradenton jump on the board early, launching Trey Yesavage's first pitch of the night well over the wall in left, giving the Marauders a 1-0 advantage.

The homer marked Griffin's seventh of the season, and second on the first pitch of the first inning in his last three games.

After Dunedin tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first, Jhonny Severino led off the top of the second by launching a solo-shot to left to push Bradenton to a 2-1 lead.

Dunedin broke the game open in the bottom of the second when they notched three runs on three doubles to grab a 4-2 lead.

The Blue Jays tacked on seven more runs throughout the game before the top of the ninth when Severino roped an RBI single to left for Bradenton, capping scoring at 11-3.

Yesavage was stellar on the hill for Dunedin, fanning a career-high 12 batters over five frames. Gage Stanifer was dominant in relief, fanning seven hitters over four frames of one-run ball.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 14-19 while Dunedin moved to 21-13.

The two return to TD Ballpark tomorrow night for game two of the series with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







