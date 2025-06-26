Marauders vs Blue Jays Suspended, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday
June 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Due to inclement weather, tonight's game has been suspended with no outs in the bottom of the third inning, tied at 3-3.
The Marauders and Blue Jays will return to TD ballpark tomorrow for a doubleheader. Tonight's game will resume from the bottom of the third at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow as a standard nine-inning game. Game two (7 innings) will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
The Marauders maintain their record of 33-37 overall and 3-1 in the second half. Tomorrow will mark their third twin bill of the season. They're 2-2 in doubleheader contests thus far.
