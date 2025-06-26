Late Comeback Falls Short as Threshers Drop Third Straight

LAKELAND, FL - Despite scoring the opening run and spinning a shutout for most of the game, the Clearwater Threshers (38-34, 2-4) fell 3-2 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (42-28) on Thursday afternoon at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Threshers look for a bounce-back win when they return to Lakeland on Friday.

Eduardo Tait picked up the game's first hit with a one-out double off Lakeland's starter RJ Sales in the first inning. He tagged and advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a two-out RBI single from Juan Villavicencio that gave the Threshers a 1-0 lead. The Flying Tigers took the lead in the seventh inning on a three-run home run, to earn a two-run advantage after seven innings.

Carter Matthison began the top of the eighth inning with a leadoff walk against Lakeland's reliever Jorger Petri. He advanced to third on a single by Nikau Pouaka-Grego and scored on a double by Dante Nori to put the Threshers within one run. Clearwater went down in order in the ninth inning, sealing their third-straight loss at 3-2.

Ryan Degges tossed 3.2 shutout frames, allowing four hits and seven walks with three strikeouts in a no-decision. Kevin Warunek struck out two and walked one in 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Erik Ritchie allowed three runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout. Danyony Pulido retired all three batters he faced in the eighth and struck out one.

Villavicencio's first hit as a Thresher produced his first RBI as well...Jimenez recorded his first multi-hit game in his Threshers debut...Nori extended his hit streak to five straight games...Pulido has tossed 5.0-straight scoreless innings since his call-up to the Threshers...Warunek threw more than two innings for the second time this season...The Threshers return to Lakeland on Friday, June 27, to continue a six-game road series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







