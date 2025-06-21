Nori Smacks Two Hits in Shutout Loss

June 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - After a shutout on Friday night, the Clearwater Threshers (37-31, 1-1) experienced a 7-0 shutout at the hands of the Dunedin Blue Jays (35-32, 1-1) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to finish the series with a win when they return for Sunday afternoon's finale.

Dunedin got on the board in the top of the first inning, scoring the opening run on an error to take an early one-run lead. They added a second run on a solo home run in the top of the second. The Blue Jays put up four more runs in the top of the fifth to inflate their lead to 6-0. An RBI groundout plated the seventh run of the game for the Blue Jays in the top of the seventh. The Threshers grabbed two hits in the ninth inning, putting a potential run in scoring position, but they couldn't move a run across in a 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Sam Highfill (3-5) surrendered six runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings to take the loss. Marty Gair allowed one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Eli Trop fanned two batters in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings.

Ferrebus and Nori have reached base in each of the first five games of this series...Nori has hits in four of five this week against the Blue Jays...Trop has not allowed a run in 4.1 innings over his last three outings...Ferrebus' hit his first double as a Thresher for Clearwater's first hit of the game in the second inning...Three of five games this week have been decided in shutout fashion...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Sunday, June 22, to conclude a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm







