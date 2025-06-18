Threshers Erase 11th-Inning Deficit in Walkoff Win

June 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Despite a pair of two-run deficits, including one in extra innings, the Clearwater Threshers (36-29) plated three runs in the eleventh inning to seal a 6-5 walkoff victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays (33-31) on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to make it three straight wins in the first half finale on Thursday.

Dunedin started the scoring in the top of the first inning with a leadoff home run and an RBI single to take an early 2-0 lead. The score remained the same until the sixth inning, which began with a leadoff single by Aroon Escobar off Dunedin reliever Juanmi Vasquez. Dante Nori followed with a walk before a two-out hit by Brady Day plated Escobar to cut the Blue Jays' lead in half. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Avery Owusu-Asiedu roped a triple down the left field line and scored on a passed ball to tie the game at two apiece.

Brady Day makes a play at third in a June tilt against the Blue Jays at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

Clearwater got the winning run in scoring position in the ninth, but failed to score, and the game went into extra innings. The Blue Jays picked up a run in the top of the tenth to bring back their one-run lead. Nori led off the bottom of the tenth with a single and moved to third on a fielder's choice that got the extra runner, Escobar, out at home. The next batter, Kodey Shojinaga, hit a line drive to center that was caught, but Nori came home to tie the game at three, sending the game into the eleventh inning.

The Blue Jays added two more runs to take the lead after the top of the eleventh inning. After the leadoff man popped out in the home half of the eleventh, Joel Dragoo drew a walk to put the tying run aboard. He moved to second on a single by Diego González that scored Day to bring the Threshers within one. After Owusu-Asiedu loaded the bases with a single, Escobar hit a ground ball to third base. A ball that looked like a double play was bobbled by Blue Jays' third baseman Tucker Toman, allowing Dragoo to score from third and tie the game. On a 2-0 pitch, Nori delivered his third consecutive hit, a single to left that plated González and completed the comeback in a walkoff 6-5 victory.

Danyony Pulido fires in a pitch during a Threshers victory at BayCare Ballpark.

Orlando Gonzalez surrendered two runs on six hits in 3.0 innings with three strikeouts in a no-decision. Marty Gair tossed 2.0 shutout frames with one hit and two walks allowed, along with three strikeouts. A.J. Wilson walked one, allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.0 scoreless inning. Danyony Pulido walked one and struck out two in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Titan Hayes (1-2) earned the win in 2.0 innings with three runs (one earned) allowed on three hits and three strikeouts.

Nori recorded his third walkoff hit as a pro...Hayes picked up his first professional victory...Owusu-Asiedu had hits in each of his last three at-bats to secure his third three-hit game as a professional...González extended his hit streak to four consecutive games...Clearwater picked up their sixth walkoff win of the season...They have now won four of six games that have gone to extra innings...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Thursday, June 19, to continue a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.