Three Homers Not Enough for Marauders in 8-6 Loss to Tarpons

June 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - Despite launching three homers, the Bradenton Marauders fell 8-6 to the Tampa Tarpons at LECOM Park.

Tampa jumped on the board early in the top of the first, pushing across three runs on two hits and an error.

Still trailing by three in the bottom of the second, Eddy Rodriguez doubled to left ahead of Derek Berg, who launched a two-run shot to left to make it 3-2.

In the bottom third, Braylon Bishop singled and stole second before Rodriguez grounded a double down the left field line that tied the game at 3-3.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Ethan Lege powered a solo shot to left that pushed the Marauders ahead 4-3. The longball earned him his first professional homer.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jhonny Severino launched a towering solo homer to left to extend the lead to two runs.

With two away in the top of the sixth, Engelth Urena powered a two-run shot to left to knot the game at 5-5.

In the top of the seventh, the Tarpons rallied for three runs to grab the lead back at 8-5.

Bradenton pushed across one more on an RBI ground out from Severino to cap scoring at 8-6.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 29-36 while Tampa moved to 36-28. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







