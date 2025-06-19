Bradenton Marauders Announce Entech and Pax8 Partnership

June 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - Entech, a premier provider of business IT solutions headquartered in Fort Myers and serving Southwest Florida since 1998, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of one of the region's most celebrated Minor League Baseball teams: the Bradenton Marauders. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Entech's ongoing mission to empower local organizations and foster vibrant community connections across the region.

As a company with deep roots in Bradenton, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Naples, Entech has always believed in the power of technology to bring people together and drive positive change. By teaming up with the Marauders, Entech is reaffirming its dedication to supporting organizations that unite families, inspire youth, and strengthen the fabric of Southwest Florida's communities.

"We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Entech and Pax8 and welcome them to the Marauders family," said Marauders General Manager Craig Warzecha. "The opportunity to align with an organization that already has an active presence in our local community made this a no brainer."

The sponsorship will bring exciting enhancements to the fan experience at LECOM Park throughout the 2025 Minor League Baseball season. Fans can look forward to a season filled with special events, interactive community nights, and exclusive promotions designed to create unforgettable memories for attendees of all ages. Entech's presence will be felt both on and off the field, as the company supports the teams' extensive community outreach, youth engagement, and charitable initiatives.

The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are renowned for their dynamic local presence and commitment to player development. Their home at LECOM Park is a hub of excitement for baseball fans and families in Bradenton.

"We love that our new Pax8Premier program is literally a win-win for both our managed service provider (MSP) partner, Entech and Bradenton Marauders Baseball Team," said, Leigh Nordhoff, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Pax8. "We help our partners go to market in a variety of ways, from our AI-driven Pax8 Marketplace, support and services to providing partnerships like this and a platform to promote their businesses. The Bradenton Marauders get an excellent technology provider that will deliver efficiencies and cost savings for their IT environment and a cross-promotional partnership out of the deal as well. We are thrilled to have put both companies together to drive their mutual growth and success."

Fans attending games this season can expect to see Entech's brand throughout the ballpark. The collaboration will also support the teams' efforts to expand their reach and deepen their impact within the community, ensuring that baseball remains a unifying force for families and fans across the region.

"Entech is excited to partner with an outstanding organization that share our values of teamwork, excellence, and community engagement," said Jake Spanberger, CEO of Entech. "We look forward to cheering on the Marauders, and to working together to make a positive impact both on and off the field."

For more information about Entech's services and its commitment to the Southwest Florida community, visit www.entechUS.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2025

Bradenton Marauders Announce Entech and Pax8 Partnership - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.