Clearwater Finishes First Half with Late Surge in Loss

June 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Despite recording hits in all but two innings, the Clearwater Threshers (36-30) fell 7-2 to the Dunedin Blue Jays (34-31) to finish the first half on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to start the second half on a strong note when they return home for the second half of the homestand.

Dunedin scored the first run for the second-straight night, grabbing a two-out RBI in the top of the third inning to take an early 1-0 lead. A leadoff home run in the top of the fourth inning doubled Dunedin's advantage. They added a third on another two out rally in the top of the sixth to make it 3-0.

Dante Nori connects on a hit at BayCare Ballpark for the Clearwater Threshers.Nathan Ray

A massive two-out rally for the Blue Jays added four more runs, lifting their lead to seven runs. Carter Mathison began the ninth inning rally with a one-out walk off of Blue Jays reliever Gilberto Batista. He moved to second when Raider Tello singled and then to third on a wild pitch. Avery Owusu-Asiedu followed with a deep flyout to right, enough to plate Mathison from third and give the Threshers their first run of the game. The next batter, Nikau Pouaka-Grego, lined a double into right field to score Tello from third, but that's all the Threshers would get, finishing the First Half Finale with a 7-2 defeat against Dunedin.

Ryan Dromboski (6-2) struck out four batters and allowed one run on two hits in 3.0 innings to take the loss. Adilson Peralta surrendered two runs on three hits in 3.0 innings of work with one walk and three strikeouts. Erik Ritchie allowed four runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk in 0.2 frames. Luis Avila finished the final 2.1 innings scoreless with one hit allowed and three strikeouts.

Luis Avila fires in a pitch for the Clearwater Threshers in a June matchup against Dunedin.

Nori has five hits in his last two games...Mathison extended his on-base streak to five consecutive games...He has seven multi-hit games this season...Avila has thrown 5.0 innings in his last two outings without surrendering a run...Rodríguez has a hit in eight of nine games with the Threshers this season...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Friday, June 20, to continue a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 pm







