Farrow's Walk-Off Homer Caps Exhilarating 6-5 Win over Tarpons

June 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - Ian Farrow launched a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the eleventh to secure a dramatic 6-5 victory for the Bradenton Marauders over the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday night at LECOM Park.

The win gave Bradenton its third walk-off win of the homestand, and second via a homerun (Eddy Rodriguez - June 11). Farrow has now homered four times in nine games since being promoted to Single-A Bradenton.

Bradenton jumped on the board first in the bottom of the second when Ethan Lege drew a one-out walk ahead of Farrow, who roped an RBI double to center that gave Bradenton a 1-0 lead.

Tampa provided a quick response in the top of the third when Roderick Arias lined an RBI double to right and Juan Matheus poked an RBI single to left to make it 2-1 Tarpons.

After Tampa tacked on another in the top of the sixth, Bradenton countered with a run of their own after a two-out error in the bottom of the seventh.

Down to their final two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Luke Scherrer walked and advanced to second on a passed ball. The next hitter was Eddy Rodriguez, who lined a game-tying single to right that scored Scherrer and knotted the game at 3-3.

In the top of the tenth, the Tarpons grabbed the lead back at 4-3 on a sacrifice fly to right from Engelth Urena.

Bradenton evened the game again in the bottom of the same inning when Yordany De Los Santos seared a two-out RBI double down the left-field line to make it 4-4.

In the top of the eleventh, Tampa's Hans Montero grounded an RBI single to right to bring home the automatic runner and give the Tarpons a 5-4 advantage.

Leading off the bottom of the same frame with Lege as the automatic runner on second, Farrow blasted his two-run shot to left to win the game 6-5.

With the win, Bradenton finished the first half at 30-36 while Tampa fell to 36-29. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







