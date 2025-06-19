Jupiter Ends First Half of 2025 with a 6-4 Loss to Daytona

June 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - A late comeback fell just short for the Jupiter Hammerheads (30-36) who lost to the Daytona Tortugas (29-37) by a final score of 6-4 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The game marked the end of the first half of the 2025 Florida State League season.

After last night's game remained scoreless through six innings, Daytona opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning. Sammy Stafura hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo home run to left field, against Jupiter starting pitcher Dameivi Tineo (L, 0-2) which gave the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

Both Tineo and Daytona starting pitcher Edgar Colon settled the hitting down in the next few frames. Tineo finished strong in his third start of the season and pitched four innings with one run with one walk, one hit by pitch, and four strikeouts. Meanwhile Colon finished with four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and two walks and tallied just one strikeout in a no-decision.

Daytona got some insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning in the second inning of relief for Luis De La Cruz. De La Cruz allowed three consecutive walks to load the bases with no outs. A wild pitch allowed Luis Reyes to score for the first run. With runners at second and third base with one out, Kyle Henley hit a sacrifice fly to score Malvin Valdez for the second run of the frame. Sammy Stafura capped the inning with an RBI single to extend the Daytona lead to 4-0.

Eiver Espinoza made his Single-A and Jupiter debut out of the bullpen in the top of the sixth inning. He struck out Alfredo Duno to end the inning and then pitched a scoreless top of the seventh inning to cap the debut.

Jupiter scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The rally started with a P.J. Morlando walk and a Cam Clayton single against Daytona relief pitcher Jacob Edwards (W, 1-1). Cody Schrier followed with a two-RBI triple just off the glove of Henley in center field to halve the Hammerheads' deficit to 4-2. The Hammerheads threatened to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning but left the bases loaded. Tortugas relief pitcher Trent Hodgdon (H, 2) got the first two outs quickly, but a pair of walks and a Dillon Head single loaded the bases. Hodgdon got out of the jam by striking out Carter Johnson looking to strand the tying run on second base.

The Tortugas shifted momentum in their favor with two runs in the top of the ninth inning. Alfredo Duno launched a two-run home run, his team-leading seventh home run of the year, off Jupiter relief pitcher Melvin Cuevas which extended Daytona's lead to 6-2.

Jupiter mounted a late rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. After Hodgdon got a quick first out, he walked the bases loaded. Beau Blanchard (Sv, 2) entered the game in relief for Daytona to hold the lead. Ian Lewis greeted him with a two-RBI double that just got past Tortugas second baseman Bernard Moon. With runners at second and third base and two outs, Head was intentionally walked to put the winning run at first base. However, Morlando struck out to end the ballgame and Jupiter fell by the 6-4 final score.

