Mets Falter in Extras for First Time, Lose to Cardinals 7-6 in 10
June 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals handed the St. Lucie Mets their first extra innings loss of the season with a 7-6 victory in 10 innings on Thursday night at Clover Park.
The Mets had been 4-0 in extras this year. Thursday was the final game of the Florida State League's first half. The Mets finished the half on a three-game losing streak but still claimed the FSL East with their 7-5 win on Sunday against Daytona. They finished the half with a 34-31 record and were the only team in the East with a winning record.
The Mets stranded a leadoff single by Trey Snyder in the ninth inning and the game headed to the 10th tied 5-5. Jose Suarez led off the top of the inning with a bloop single off Juan Arnaud to set the Cardinals up with runners at the corners. Yordalin Pena broke the tie with a RBI single into left field that put the Cardinals up 6-5. The next batter Anyelo Encarnacion would bring in a key second run with a RBI ground out to make it 7-5.
The Mets brought home Yohairo Cuevas as the free runner in the bottom of the 10th but Conor Steinbaugh struck out Nick Roselli to end the game with the tying run on first base.
Snyder went 3 for 4 with three singles and a walk. Colin Houck went 2 for 5 with a double, two RBI and a run.
Frank Elissalt pitched the bulk of the innings for the Mets in relief. He hurled 4.1 innings and allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts. At one point Elissalt retired 10 in a row.
Arnaud took a tough loss. He allowed one earned run over the final 2.1 innings.
Cardinals reliever Jack Findlay got the win after pitching 3.0 scoreless innings to finish out regulation.
The Mets (34-31) and Cardinals (32-33) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Friday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It is night 2 of Military Appreciation Weekend with veterans and active military receiving free admission courtesy of LYNQ Real Estate.
Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2025
- Cates Carves, Powell Lifts First Pro Homer as Jays Down Threshers - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Farrow's Walk-Off Homer Caps Exhilarating 6-5 Win over Tarpons - Bradenton Marauders
- Mets Falter in Extras for First Time, Lose to Cardinals 7-6 in 10 - St. Lucie Mets
- Jupiter Ends First Half of 2025 with a 6-4 Loss to Daytona - Jupiter Hammerheads
- DAYTONA TORTUGAS: Stafura and Duno Homer as Tortugas Survive Late Rally in First Half Finale - Daytona Tortugas
- Clearwater Finishes First Half with Late Surge in Loss - Clearwater Threshers
- Mussels, Tigers Cancelled Due to Weather - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Bradenton Marauders Announce Entech and Pax8 Partnership - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Lucie Mets Stories
- Mets Falter in Extras for First Time, Lose to Cardinals 7-6 in 10
- Cardinals Take Advantage of 6 Errors in 5-4 Win vs. Mets
- Cardinals Slam 3 Home Runs, Beat Mets 11-4
- Mets Back at Clover Park on Tuesday for Series vs. Palm Beach Cardinals
- Mets Beat Tortugas, Clinch FSL East First Half Title