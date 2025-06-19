Mussels, Tigers Cancelled Due to Weather

June 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thursday's contest between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Lakeland Flying Tigers has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The game was supposed to be the finale for the first half of the FSL season, and will not be made up. Lakeland clinched a playoff berth on Wednesday so the contest had no postseason implications.

The series will now be five games. This is the second cancelled game of the season for the Mussels.

The second half of the season begins on Friday where the standings reset across MiLB.

The series between the Mussels and the Flying Tigers will continue with game three on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Twins' No. 27 prospect Adrian Bohorquez (1-3, 8.55) will start on the mound for Fort Myers, opposed by Lakeland's Lucas Elissalt (2-1, 3.58). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







