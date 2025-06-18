Mussels Swept in Modified Doubleheader, Lakeland Earns Playoff Berth

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell in both games of a modified doubleheader by the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday at Hammond Stadium.

Lakeland (38-26) won 5-2 in the opening game of the series, which started on Tuesday and was completed on Wednesday. The Flying Tigers took the second game on Wednesday as well, winning 6-1 to clinch the FSL West first-half title and earn a playoff berth. Lakeland is back in the postseason for the third consecutive year and won the first-half title for the first time since 2005.

When the first game began on Tuesday, Lakeland struck for three runs in the top of the first inning, as the first three batters in the Flying Tigers' lineup all reached and scored to give Lakeland an early 3-0 advantage off Fort Myers starter Christian Becerra.

Fort Myers (27-37) responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the second inning, as Daniel Pena blasted his second homer of the season onto the berm in left field. His homer cut the Lakeland lead to 3-1.

In the top of the third inning, Lakeland responded with a pair of runs. Second baseman Franyerber Montilla singled to begin the frame and subsequently stole second and third, before scoring on a throwing error by Mussels' catcher Ricardo Pena. The Flying Tigers plated another run on an RBI single from Ricardo Hurtado to make it 5-1.

Zander Sechrist threw just two pitches to get the last out of the third inning before the game was suspended on Tuesday.

The game resumed on Wednesday afternoon with runners at second and third and no outs in the bottom of the third inning, after Byron Chourio singled to lead off the frame and Yasser Mercedes doubled off the wall in left as the final play before the players were pulled off the field.

Chourio finished game one going 3-4 with three singles, marking his second three-hit game since returning from the injured list on June 10.

After a strikeout of Billy Amick, Damuery Pena connected on an RBI groundout to make it 5-2.

Jason Doktorczyk came on for Fort Myers in the top of the fourth inning. After retiring the first batter he faced, Doktorczyk issued back-to-back walks. He would escape the inning after Ricardo Pena caught Lakeland center fielder Jackson Strong trying to steal second and inducing a fly out from Christian Santana.

That started a string of 12 in a row retired for Doktorczyk, who allowed his first hit of the day on a two-out double by Stephen Hrustich in the top of the eighth inning.

Doktorczyk finished the day tossing six scoreless innings of relief, allowing a pair of hits and punching out three.

Lakeland stole a season-high seven bases in game one.

The Mussel offense was held scoreless after the run in the third inning, as Lakeland used five relievers after the resumption of Tuesday's suspended contest.

In game two, Matt Gabbert started on the mound for Fort Myers. Gabbert spun three scoreless frames, allowing just one hit, while striking out a batter.

Fort Myers plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Peyton Carr walked to begin the frame. He later came around to score on a fielding error by Lakeland shortstop Franyerber Montilla to give the Mussels a 1-0 advantage.

Brennan Oxford entered in the fourth inning and walked the leadoff man Woody Hadeen. Two batters later, Montilla left the yard and gave the Flying Tigers a 2-1 lead.

The next batter, Cristian Santana, also homered to left, which extended the margin to 3-1.

Ricardo Hurtado singled up the middle later in the inning, making it 4-1 Lakeland.

Right hander Tyler Stasiowski came on to record the final out of the top of the fourth inning. He worked around traffic in each of his final two innings, finishing the day with 2.1 scoreless innings pitched.

The Flying Tigers added a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning off Mussels' reliever Josh Bortka. Lakeland plated a pair of unearned runs after Dameury Pena made a throwing error in the frame, which gave the Flying Tigers a 6-1 lead.

The Mussels return to action for game three of the series against the Flying Tigers on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Michael Ross (1-2, 3.41) gets the start for Fort Myers, opposite R.J. Sales (3-3, 2.55) for Lakeland. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







