Jupiter Shut out by Daytona 3-0 on Wednesday Night

June 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (30-35) were shut out by the Daytona Tortugas (28-37) by a final score of 3-0 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Wednesday's game started as a pitchers' duel between Jupiter starter Eliazar Dishmey (L, 2-3) and Daytona starter Ovis Portes. Dishmey allowed just a hit batter through the first three frames while Portes tossed three perfect innings with five strikeouts in his start.

Daytona threatened with one runner in scoring position in each of the fourth, fifth, and six innings. In the top of the sixth inning, Daytona got two runners on base with a double from Sammy Stafura and a walk drawn from Carlos Sanchez. With Bernard Moon at the plate, Sanchez was picked off and caught stealing on a failed trick play from the Tortugas and the game remained scoreless.

The Tortugas broke through with a run in the top of the seventh inning. Esmith Pineda reached on a one-out single as the final batter Dishmey faced. Kevin Vaupel entered out of the Jupiter bullpen and hit the first two batters he faced to load the bases. A wild pitch brought Pineda home and gave Daytona a 1-0 lead. Vaupel got Luis Leones to strike out and Kyle Henley to line out to limit the damage and strand two Daytona baserunners in scoring position.

Dishmey executed the best start of his professional career as he finished with a career-high 6 1/3 pitched and allowed one run on three hits, two hit batters, one walk, and a season-high eight strikeouts.

Jupiter's offense could not find an answer against Daytona pitcher Cole Schoenwetter (W, 1-4), who served in long relief for Daytona. He completed five innings for the first time in his career and allowed just two hits and struck out six batters.

Daytona later got some insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning. Malvin Valdez led off the inning with a solo home run on the first pitch that Jupiter relief pitcher Riskiel Tineo threw. After a walk and a hit batter, Alfredo Duno hit a hard ground ball that resulted in an error by Hammerheads' third baseman Jesus Hernandez which allowed Luis Leones to score to make it a 3-0 deficit for Jupiter.

Against Daytona relief pitcher Gabe Starks (Sv, 2), Jupiter loaded the bases with two singles and a walk with two outs but could not score a run and were shut out by Daytona by a 3-0 final score on Wednesday night. It is the fourth shutout loss for the Hammerheads in 2025 and first since May 24th at St. Lucie when the Hammerheads lost 8-0 in a rain-shortened contest.

Jupiter and Daytona end the first half of the 2025 season with game three of this six-game series on Thursday, June 19th at 6:30 p.m. It will be "Turtle Takeover" in which the Hammerheads will become the "Jupiter Loggerheads," with special jerseys being worn which will benefit Loggerhead Marinelife Center.









