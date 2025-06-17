Hammerheads Take Series Opener against Daytona 5-3 on Splash Day Tuesday

June 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - An eighth inning three-run home run by Andres Valor gave the Jupiter Hammerheads (30-34) a 5-3 victory over the Daytona Tortugas (27-37) on Tuesday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium as part of "Super Splash Day."

After two scoreless innings, Jupiter opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Back-to-back walks by Daytona starting pitcher Reynardo Cruz with one out in the inning put Deyvison De Los Santos and Dillon Head on base to start the rally. With two outs, Carter Johnson hit a two-run single into right center field. De Los Santos scored easily, but Head caught the Daytona defense off-guard to score from first base to give the Hammerheads a 2-0 lead.

Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez provided five shutout innings. He allowed just four hits, a walk, and a hit batter while he struck out six Tortugas. He has thrown at least five innings with one run or less allowed in three of his last four starts.

The Tortugas jumped out in front with three runs in the top of the seventh inning. A pair of walks allowed by Jupiter relief pitcher Samuel Carpio (BS, 2) put Luis Reyes and Jacob Friend on base. With two outs in the inning, Kyle Henley hit and RBI single to center field to score Reyes. A fielding error by Hammerheads center fielder Andrew Salas allowed Friend to score to tie the game at 2-2. Juan Reynoso (W, 4-2) entered the game out of the Jupiter bullpen tasked with stranding Henley on second base. However, he walked Alfredo Duno then allowed an RBI single to Bernard Moon to score Henley and put Daytona in the lead 3-2.

The game swung back in the Hammerheads' favor in the bottom of the eighth inning. Entering the inning, Daytona relief pitcher Juan Martinez (L, 2-4) had retired seven consecutive hitters. That streak was snapped as De Los Santos singled and Head walked to start the inning. Valor followed with a three-run home run to left field, his team-leading fourth homer of the year, to put Jupiter back in front by a 5-3 score.

Jake Faherty (Sv, 2) came out to pitch the top of the ninth inning for Jupiter. Despite hitting the first batter he faced, he struck out two batters and didn't allow a run as the Hammerheads earned the 5-3 win on Tuesday.

