Pitching Comes up Clutch as Threshers Blank Blue Jays

June 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - With two different relievers escaping bases loaded jams, the Clearwater Threshers (35-29) shut out the Dunedin Blue Jays 2-0 to stay alive for a first-half playoff spot on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to stay in the hunt during Wednesday afternoon's second game of the series.

The scoring didn't start until the bottom of the third inning, which began with a double from Joel Dragoo off Dunedin starter Colby Holcombe. He moved to third on a groundout before Aroon Escobar brought him home on a sacrifice fly, opening up the scoring and giving the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

Alirio Ferrebus rounds the bases after a home run against Dunedin at BayCare Ballpark

Clearwater extended their lead in the following frame, with Alirio Ferrebus going deep to left center for a solo home run that doubled their advantage. The Threshers didn't get another hit after the home run, but kept the shutout intact in a 2-0 victory to open the series against Dunedin

Gabriel Barbosa walked three and allowed three hits with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings of a no-decision. Eli Trop allowed one hit in 1.0 scoreless inning. Zack Tukis (2-2) tossed 2.2 scoreless innings with one hit and one walk allowed along with four strikeouts to earn the win. Jose Peña struck out one batter in a scoreless and hitless ninth inning to earn the save.

Threshers' starter Gabriel Barbosa throws a strike during an outing against the Dunedin Blue Jays.Tori Heck

Barbosa has thrown 8.1 shutout innings against divisional competition over his last two starts...Ferrebus' home run was his first as a Thresher, fifth of the season...Tukis didn't allow a baserunner until the ninth inning before he was pulled...With Peña's fifth save, the Threshers now have two of the top three saves leaders in the FSL...Clearwater's Tuesday night victory marked their second shutout win of the season...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Wednesday, June 18, to continue a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.