Highfill Spins Gem, Threshers Pile on to Even Series

June 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







TAMPA, FL - Sam Highfill threw the longest outing by a Thresher since 2017, and Dante Nori and Aroon Escobar combined for eight RBIs as the Clearwater Threshers (33-28) routed the Tampa Tarpons 14-1 on Saturday night at the Tank at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The Threshers look to take the series lead when they return for the Sunday finale.

The Threshers got off to another fast start on Saturday, beginning the opening inning with back-to-back doubles from Escobar and Nori to score Escobar from second and bring in the first run against Tarpons starter J.T. Etheridge. After Nori advanced to third on a groundout, Kodey Shojinaga ripped a two-out single to left-centerfield to plate Nori and double Clearwater's advantage to two runs after the top of the first.

Tampa got on the board with their first run in the bottom of the third inning to cut the Threshers' lead in half. The score remained 2-1 until the top of the fifth inning, when Avery Owusu-Asiedu stole second and third after drawing a one-out walk. Escobar launched a fly ball to right-center field that was caught on the warning track, deep enough for Owusu-Asiedu to jog home with the third run and bring back the Threshers' two-run lead.

Clearwater kept the momentum going into the sixth, beginning with a leadoff single by José Rodríguez. Shojinaga walked and Alirio Ferrebus reached on an error to load the bases. After the first out, Carter Mathison and Owusu-Asiedu drew back-to-back walks to plate two runs to double the Threshers' lead to four runs. After the pitching change, Escobar followed with a hard ground ball that forced a throwing error at shortstop, keeping the bases loaded and bringing home Ferrebus for Clearwater's third run of the inning. The new Tarpons reliever, Sean Hermann, walked Nori to score Mathison for the Threshers' fourth run of the inning.

With the bases still loaded in the sixth, Eduardo Tait hit a ground ball to first base, and an errant throw on an attempted double play allowed two more runs to score. The Threshers had batted around, and Rodríguez singled in Nori in his second at-bat of the frame to bring the Threshers into double digits at 10-1.

But Clearwater was not done yet. After Ferrebus reached on an error to start the seventh, Raider Tello reached on catcher's interference, and then Owusu-Asiedu beat out an infield single to load the bases. Escobar reached on a fielder's choice to drive in Ferrebus, increasing Clearwater's advantage to double digits. Nori singled in Tello on the very next pitch to make it 12-1 Threshers.

Mathison and Owusu-Asiedu traded singles to start the ninth inning until a double by Escobar drove Mathison home. Dante Nori plated Owusu-Asiedu on a sacrifice fly to bring Clearwater's lead up to 13 runs. Tampa got a hit in the ninth, but the Threshers held their lead, taking Saturday night's game by a 14-1 margin.

Sam Highfill (3-4) earned the win with one unearned run allowed on five hits in 8.0 innings, striking out two without walking a batter. Danyony Pulido allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth to finish the game.

Rodríguez increased his season-long hit streak to five games...Escobar drove in multiple runs for the tenth time in a game this season...With seven runs in the sixth inning, the Threshers set their season high for most runs in an inning...They had not scored six runs or more in an inning since opening day...Highfill struck out his first batter of the game in the seventh inning...He was the first Threshers' starter since Luke Russo and Micah Ottenbreit in May of 2024 to complete 7.0 innings or more...Clearwater won by 13 runs, their largest margin of victory since 2023...The Threshers return to Tampa on Sunday, June 15, to conclude a six-game road series with a doubleheader against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch of game one on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm







