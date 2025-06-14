Threshers Pull Away Late as Tarpons Fall at Home

June 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - It was a night to forget at "The Tank" as the Tampa Tarpons (33-27) fell to the Clearwater Threshers (33-28) on Saturday, 14-1. Vying for their first playoff berth since 2021, the Tarpons are still in the hunt and sit 1.5 games back of the Lakeland Flying Tigers for first place in the FSL West Division.

Marshall Toole continued his strong stretch at the plate, collecting two hits, including a leadoff double in the third inning that led to Tampa's lone run. Roderick Arias also reached base twice with a pair of singles, extending his recent surge at the top of the order. Arias has hit .294 through four games this week against the Threshers.

The Tarpons kept things close through the first five innings, trailing just 3-1 after Brian Sanchez grounded out to drive in Toole in the third. J.T. Etheridge worked through some early trouble but kept the game within reach until a tough sixth inning unraveled things. Clearwater capitalized on defensive miscues and timely hitting to plate seven runs in the frame and seize control.

From there, the Threshers kept the pressure on, adding four more runs over the final three innings to put the game out of reach.

Jack Sokol was a bright spot out of the bullpen for Tampa, tossing two scoreless frames in relief.

The Tarpons will look to regroup quickly with a Sunday doubleheader on deck, their second twin bill in the last three days. Game 1 is slated to start at 12:00PM, with left-hander Xavier Rivas set to take the mound. Game 2 will follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

