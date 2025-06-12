Threshers Thursday Game Postponed
June 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Clearwater Threshers News Release
TAMPA, FL - Due to rain and lightning at "The Tank" at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Wednesday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and the Tampa Tarpons has been postponed. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Friday, June Thirteenth, with the first pitch of game one commencing at 4:00 pm. Each game will last seven innings unless it goes to extra innings.
You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.
