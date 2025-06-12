Game One of Thursday's Doubleheader vs. Fort Myers Suspended, Game Two Postponed

June 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Game one of Thursday's doubleheader vs. Fort Myers at TD Ballpark has been suspended due to inclement weather, and game two of the doubleheader has been postponed.

At the time of the suspension, Dunedin led 1-0 in the in the bottom of the 1st inning with two outs and runners on second and third.

The suspended game will resume on Friday, June 13 at 4:00 p.m., followed by a second seven-inning game approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

Game two of Thursday's initially scheduled doubleheader will be made up on Sunday, June 15 as part of a doubleheader set to begin at 12 p.m. with gates opening at 11:00 a.m., and game two will follow 30 minutes after game one. Both contests will be seven-innings.

All paid tickets to Thursday's games may be exchanged for any future 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at DunedinBlueJays.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.