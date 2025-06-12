Mussels, Blue Jays Suspended in First Inning, Game Will Resume as Part of Doubleheader on Friday
June 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Thursday's contests between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Dunedin Blue Jays have been suspended due to inclement weather. The first game of the scheduled doubleheader started briefly, but players were pulled off the field with Dunedin leading 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. The teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, June 13. First pitch of the resumed game is set for 4 p.m. with coverage beginning at 3:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network. A second seven inning game will follow.
The teams will now also play a doubleheader on Sunday, June 15, to make up the second game originally scheduled for Thursday. First pitch on Sunday is set for noon.
