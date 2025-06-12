Stumbo's Career-High Five Innings Not Enough in 5-2 Extra-Innings Loss

June 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - Despite keeping the game tied at 1-1 through nine innings, a four-run tenth pushed the Jupiter Hammerheads past the Bradenton Marauders 5-2 on Thursday night at LECOM Park.

Jupiter opening scoring in the first inning after Wilfredo Lara led off the game with a double to left. After advancing to third on a groundout, Andres Valor lifted a sacrifice fly to center to bring home Lara and give the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead.

Still trailing by one in the bottom of the third, minor-league rehabber Sammy Siani drew a two-out walk ahead of fellow rehabber Malcom Nunez who launched an RBI double off the wall in left to knot the game at 1-1.

Marauders starter Peyton Stumbo was stout, tossing a career-high five innings while fanning five hitters. On the night, he limited Jupiter to just two hits.

After both bullpens kept the game tied through the ninth, Jupiter unloaded in the tenth, pushing across four runs to take a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the same frame, Bradenton tacked on a run in part to a two-out error. Despite sending the tying run to the plate, the Marauders fell short, losing 5-2.

With the win, Bradenton fell to 28-32 while Jupiter moved to 27-33. The two return LECOM Park on Friday for a 6:30 p.m game at LECOM Park. Pre-game coverages begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







