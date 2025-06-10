Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, June 10 - Sunday, June 15

June 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return to LECOM Park to begin a six-game home the series from June 10 - June 15 against the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

SUMMER CAMP DAY (WEDNESDAY, June 11) - Enjoy the sunshine and warm weather at LECOM Park with summer-themed activities and baseball throughout the afternoon! First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, June 12) - Each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

SPACE NIGHT (FRIDAY, June 13) - Join the Marauders for an out of this world experience! Presented by the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, we are excited to invite you for some learning and activities centered around STEM. Come explore the boundaries of our universe with the Bradenton Marauders at LECOM Park! Be sure to bring your four-legged friend to LECOM Park and run the bases with them after the game for Bark at the Park Night! Fans who are 21 and over can also enjoy 5-dollar drink specials. The Friends and Family Four Pack will also be available which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and four chips for just 55 dollars.

BRADENTON NINE DEVILS TRIBUTE NIGHT (SATURDAY, June 14) - Join us at LECOM Park as we pay tribute and recognize the Bradenton Nine Devils, a staple of the Florida State Negro League from 1937 to 1956! The Marauders will sport throwback jerseys to honor their impact and history. New logos and uniforms for next year's event will also be revealed before the game. Stick around after the game for a postgame concert by Jah Movement, presented by the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce.

FATHER'S DAY CELEBRATION (SUNDAY, June 15) - Celebrate Father's Day with the Marauders at LECOM Park! Bring Dad and the rest of the family to the ballpark as the Marauders conclude their series with an afternoon matchup versus the Jupiter Hammerheads. All Dads will receive a complimentary ticket to the game!

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.







