Late Rally Comes up Just Short in Series Opener

June 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays late comeback fell up short as they were edged 5-4 by the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Tuesday night in their series opener at TD Ballpark.

Dunedin's bullpen (Eliander Alcalde, Jay Schueler, Javen Coleman, and Jack Eshleman) combined for seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and recording ten strikeouts.

RHP Daniel Guerra (2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 3 K) took the loss, yielding four runs (three earned) in two innings.

RHP Jack Eshleman (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K) fired no-hit frames in the 8th and 9th with three total strikeouts. In his last five games with Dunedin after being promoted from the FCL, Eshleman has fired five shutout appearances with seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Over his last seven outings between Dunedin and the FCL, Eshleman has thrown 11.2 shutout innings with 15 strikeouts and only three hits allowed.

3B Tucker Toman (1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB) reached base three times, including an RBI single in the 4th. Toman extended his hit streak to eight games, over which he is batting .462 with a home run, eight RBI, and a 1.171 OPS. In his last 13 games, Toman is batting .375 with 13 RBI and five extra-base hits.

DH Alexis Hernandez (2-for-4, R) tallied a pair of hits for his second multi-hit game of the season. Hernandez has reached base in 20 of 21 games played for Dunedin this season.







