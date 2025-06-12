Palm Beach Walks off Lakeland for Second Straight Night with 4-3 Victory in 12 Innings

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (29-30) win their fourth consecutive game for the first time this season, and win their second-straight extra-inning contest, as they defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers (33-26) by a final score of 4-3 in 12 innings. Deniel Ortiz remained hot at the plate and delivered the walk-off single in the longest game this season for the Cardinals by number of innings played.

Thursday's game began as a pitchers' duel between Palm Beach starter Braden Davis and Lakeland starter R.J. Sales. Both starters were locked in, and each allowed just one hit through the first five innings as both offenses could not geta run across home plate.

Davis finished his start with 5 2/3 innings pitched, one hit, three walks, and a new career-high 12 strikeouts. Davis became the first Palm Beach pitcher with 12 strikeouts since Jose Davila on July 12, 2024 against the Clearwater Threshers which he did in seven shutout innings. For Davis, he has allowed just two runs and six hits in his last 25 2/3 innings over five appearances with 35 strikeouts mixed in.

Sales finished with five scoreless innings and nine strikeouts which was a career-high for him. Sales retired the last 13 Palm Beach hitters he faced before Lakeland went to the bullpen.

Sam Broderson was the first Cardinal out of the bullpen and he relieved Davis to get the final out in the top of the sixth. Ryan Harvey came out of the Lakeland bullpen and stranded the bases loaded to keep it a scoreless game through six innings.

After Broderson retired the side in order in the top of the seventh inning, the Cardinals finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame. Anyelo Encarnacion drew a leadoff walk against Harvey and was removed after that. Jorger Petri came out of the Lakeland bullpen next and walked Sammy Hernandez to put runners at first and second base. Two wild pitches thrown by Petri allowed Encarnacion to score the game's first run. With Hernandez at third base and one out, Heriberto Caraballo hit a sacrifice fly to extend the Palm Beach lead to 2-0.

Broderson went back out to pitch the top of the eighth inning. He got two quick outs but walked back-to-back batters to put runners at first and second base. Mason Burns (BS, 3) relieved Broderson and surrendered a three-run home run to Garrett Pennington which gave Lakeland the lead at 3-2.

Burns went back out and tossed a scoreless top of the ninth inning to give the Beach Birds a chance in the bottom of the frame. Against Moises Rodriguez (BS, 2) in his second inning of relief for Lakeland, Yordalin Peña hit a single off of his broken bat to lead off the frame and he advanced to second base on a balk. After Encarnacion grounded out to move Peña to third base. With one out, Hernandez hit a ground ball to shortstop to score Peña on an RBI fielder's choice to tie the game at 3-3.

For the second consecutive game, Palm Beach and Lakeland went to extra innings. In the 10th inning, Ernie Day stranded the placed-runner on base with a scoreless frame and two strikeouts. Ronny Chalas also stranded the placed-runner in the bottom of the frame as the game remained at 3-3 into the 11th inning. Charles Harrison (W, 1-0) came out of the Cardinals' bullpen and the placed-runner was thrown out at home plate trying to score in what was a scoreless half inning. The Cardinals got runners at second and third base with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning but both runners were stranded.

Harrison went back out for the top of the 12th inning and stranded two runners on base to keep the game tied 6-6. New Flying Tigers pitcher Chris Williams (L, 0-1) came out for the bottom half of the inning. Romtres Cabrera was the placed-runner at second base. Later in the inning with Cabrera at second base and Luis Pino at first base after an intentional walk, Ortiz delivered the walk-off single to left field to give the Cardinals the 4-3 win in 12 innings.

With the Mets losing to the Tortugas 6-4 on Thursday night, the Cardinals are now three games back of the Mets for first place in the FSL East Division with seven games remaining in the first half, including four games against St. Lucie next week.

