Cabreja's Strong Start Not Enough in Marauders 2-1 Loss

June 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders bats struggled in their 2-1 loss to the Tampa Tarpons on Friday night at LECOM Park.

Marauders starter Victor Cabreja was stout, tossing five innings of one-run ball while limiting Tampa to just three hits.

Tampa jumped on the board first in the top of the second when Engelth Urena walked and advanced to second on a groundout before Hans Montero lined an RBI single to center that made it 1-0 Tarpons.

After both sides traded scoreless innings through the fifth, Urena blasted a solo homer to left that doubled the lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jeral Toledo stepped to the plate and launched a solo shot to left that cut the deficit to 2-1. The longball marked Toledo's first with a full-season affiliate.

Despite multiple rallies in the later innings, Bradenton's comeback effort fell short as Chris Veach recorded the final three outs for Tampa.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 31-37, and 1-1 in the second half. Tampa moved to 37-30, and 1-1 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow for the series finale with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:45 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







