Cabreja's Strong Start Not Enough in Marauders 2-1 Loss
June 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders bats struggled in their 2-1 loss to the Tampa Tarpons on Friday night at LECOM Park.
Marauders starter Victor Cabreja was stout, tossing five innings of one-run ball while limiting Tampa to just three hits.
Tampa jumped on the board first in the top of the second when Engelth Urena walked and advanced to second on a groundout before Hans Montero lined an RBI single to center that made it 1-0 Tarpons.
After both sides traded scoreless innings through the fifth, Urena blasted a solo homer to left that doubled the lead to 2-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jeral Toledo stepped to the plate and launched a solo shot to left that cut the deficit to 2-1. The longball marked Toledo's first with a full-season affiliate.
Despite multiple rallies in the later innings, Bradenton's comeback effort fell short as Chris Veach recorded the final three outs for Tampa.
With the loss, Bradenton fell to 31-37, and 1-1 in the second half. Tampa moved to 37-30, and 1-1 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow for the series finale with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:45 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.
Florida State League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Power, Pitching Propel Dunedin to 7-0 Shutout - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Cabreja's Strong Start Not Enough in Marauders 2-1 Loss - Bradenton Marauders
- Nori Smacks Two Hits in Shutout Loss - Clearwater Threshers
- Mighty Mussels Topple Flying Tigers 5-2 in Second Straight Comeback Victory - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Mets Pitch One-Hit Shutout in 2-0 Win over Cardinals - St. Lucie Mets
- Hammerheads Walk-It-Off in 11 Innings to Defeat Daytona 6-5 Saturday Evening - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Tortugas Twice a Strike from Victory, But Jupiter Pulls out 11-Inning Win - Daytona Tortugas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bradenton Marauders Stories
- Cabreja's Strong Start Not Enough in Marauders 2-1 Loss
- Tejada's Dominant Start Leads Marauders to 5-3 Win
- Farrow's Walk-Off Homer Caps Exhilarating 6-5 Win over Tarpons
- Bradenton Marauders Announce Entech and Pax8 Partnership
- Three Homers Not Enough for Marauders in 8-6 Loss to Tarpons