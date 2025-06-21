Mighty Mussels Topple Flying Tigers 5-2 in Second Straight Comeback Victory

June 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - For the second straight night, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels came from behind to beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers, taking game four of the series 5-2 on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium.

Lakeland (38-28, 0-2) took an early advantage over Fort Myers (29-37, 2-0) with a pair of runs in the third. Franyerber Montilla's double in the top of the inning off Mussels' starter Dasan Hill gave the Flying Tigers a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Jackson Strong singled to plate Montilla and make it 2-0 Lakeland.

Hill went 2.2 innings, allowing a pair of runs on two hits, while issuing four walks and striking out two.

He was replaced by Ivran Romero, who recorded the final out of the third inning and pitched a scoreless fourth.

Dylan Questad (2-4) entered in the top of the fifth inning and retired the side in order.

In the bottom of the fifth, Angel Del Rosario reached on an error by Lakeland third baseman Carson Rucker. Byron Chourio then singled before Billy Amick was walked to load the bases.

Yasser Mercedes, who had Friday's walk-off hit, delivered again for the Mussels. He roped a single to left-center field to score Del Rosario and cut the lead to 2-1.

One batter later, Bryan Acuna drew a bases loaded walk, which tied the game 2-2.

Caleb McNeely gave Fort Myers their first lead of the night at 3-2 after driving in a run with an infield single.

The Mussels got their final run of the frame off the bat of Jefferson Valladares, who made it 4-2 on a sacrifice fly to left field.

Blaze O'Saben doubled down the third base line to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning. After moving to third on a sacrifice bunt from Del Rosario, O'Saben scored on a wild pitch by Lakeland's Ryan Harvey to extend the lead to 5-2.

Questad finished the night tossing four hitless innings, facing just one batter above the minimum. The 20-year-old right-hander struck out five Lakeland hitters on the night.

With the Mussels still leading by three in the ninth, Ruddy Gomez worked around a pair of baserunners to earn his third save of the season.

The Mighty Mussels will conclude their series against the Flying Tigers on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Eli Jones (2-6, 5.19) gets the ball for Fort Myers, as he'll be opposed by Lakeland's Gabriel Reyes (1-1, 3.07). Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.