Hammerheads Walk-It-Off in 11 Innings to Defeat Daytona 6-5 Saturday Evening

June 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - Victor Ortega's two-RBI walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning propels the Jupiter Hammerheads (1-1; 31-37) to victory over the Daytona Tortugas (1-1; 30-38) by a final score of 6-5 on Saturday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hammerheads.

Daytona quickly got their offense going with a run in the top of the first inning. On the first pitch of the game, Carlos Sanchez hit a solo home run to left field off Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo. His fourth home run of the season put the Tortugas on top, 1-0.

The Hammerheads responded with a solo shot of their own in the bottom of the second inning. Andres Valor hit his team-leading fifth home run of the year to left field against Daytona starting pitcher Kenya Huggins to tie the game at 1-1.

After a scoreless third inning, Daytona went back to work at the plate in the top of the fourth. With runners at first and second base with no outs, Myles Smith drove in Ryan McCrystal on an RBI single to give the Tortugas the lead again. Later with two outs and runners at second and third base, Luis Reyes hit a bloop two-RBI single to extend the Daytona lead to 4-1.

Huggins went just three innings in his start with only the one run allowed until being relieved by JP Ortiz beginning in the fourth inning. Castillo went 3 2/3 innings in his start and allowed four runs on a season-high eight hits in a no-decision.

Both pitching staffs settled into the ball game until Jupiter was able to get back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Valor was hit by a pitch with one out, two batters later Cody Schrier crushed his second home run of the season, a two-run home run to left field, to get the Hammerheads within one run at 4-3. The Hammerheads rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ortega led off the inning with a walk, then advanced to third when Daytona right fielder Esmith Pineda was charged with an error for a ball thrown out of play before time was called. Andrew Salas drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center field to bring the teams level at 4-4.

Meanwhile, Jupiter relief pitcher Kevin Vaupel provided 3 1/3 scoreless innings in long relief to settle the Daytona offense in the middle innings. The game remained tied after nine innings as Samuel Carpio provided three scoreless innings of relief for Jupiter and Gabe Starks matched him for Daytona.

The Tortugas were held off the board in the top of the tenth inning. For the second straight inning, Carpio got a "strike 'em out, throw 'em out" inning-ending double play as Luis Leones struck out before Ortega caught Bernard Moon stealing at third base to keep the game tied. The Hammerheads were also unable to score the placed runner in the bottom of the 10th inning, which forced an 11th frame.

Daytona was able to get the placed runner home in the top of the eleventh inning. Against Jupiter relief pitcher Jeckferxon Hernandez (W, 2-0), two straight sacrifice bunts by Luis Reyes and Iverson Espinoza scored Luis Leones to put the Tortugas back in the lead at 5-4.

In the bottom of the 11th inning against Daytona relief pitcher Ben Brutti (L, 0-2; BS, 1), the Hammerheads loaded the bases with the placed-runner, a walk, and a single by Schrier. With two outs, Ortega hit a ground ball through the middle of the infield to score Dillon Head and Schrier to complete the comeback and win 6-5 in 11 innings.

Ortega led the offense for Jupiter after he went 3-for-4 with the game-winning RBIs. Schrier finished 2-for-5 at the plate with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs. The Jupiter bullpen did not allow an earned run in the finale 7 1/3 innings on the mound.

