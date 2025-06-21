Power, Pitching Propel Dunedin to 7-0 Shutout

June 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays slugged three homers and leaned on dominant pitching to shut out the Clearwater Threshers 7-0 on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark in game five of a six-game series.

Saturday marked the Blue Jays fifth shutout of the season and third over their last eight games. Jays' pitchers have allowed three runs over their last 26 innings (1.04 ERA) spanning three games. In their last two games, Dunedin pitchers have allowed one run on seven hits in 17 innings (0.53 ERA). The Jays have not allowed more than three runs in their last 11 games. Over their last 16 games dating back to the start of the St. Lucie series, Dunedin's pitching staff has posted a 1.99 ERA, the best mark among Class-A teams over that span.

The Jays launched three homers in the contest, their fifth 3+ homer game of the season and first since 5/15 vs. BRD.

LHP Kendry Rojas (4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K) fired four shutout frames and yielded only one hit with four strikeouts in his third outing on MiLB rehab assignment. The Blue Jays No. 8 prospect topped out at 97.4 MPH on his fastball. Over his first three appearances with Dunedin following an oblique injury suffered during spring training, Rojas has thrown eight shutout innings with five hits, two walks, and nine strikeouts.

C Edward Duran (3-for-5, RBI, 2 R, 2B) logged three hits including a double and RBI single in the 5th. Saturday marked Duran's 13th multi-hit game of the season and fourth three-hit game. His 33 RBI lead the team.

2B Sam Shaw (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB) launched a two-run homer in the 5th inning for his sixth long-ball of the year. Shaw's homer left the bat at 105.3 MPH and traveled 368 ft. Shaw also grounded into an error in the 1st inning with an exit velocity of 103 MPH. The Blue Jays No. 24 prospect has smashed six homers in 47 games this season after homering only two times over the first 60 games of his professional career as a member of the FCL Blue Jays in two seasons. Shaw extended his on-base streak to 14 games. He's worked a walk in six straight contests.

LF Bryce Arnold (2-for-5, 2 2B, R) smacked a pair of doubles and scored a run. Arnold tallied his second consecutive multi-hit game and 12th of the season. He extended his on-base streak to ten games. Arnold is seven for his last 18 (.389) with three extra-base hits and two RBI.

CF Jean Joseph (1-for-4, HR, RBI) gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead with an opposite field solo homer in the 2nd inning for his fifth of the year. The Blue Jays are 5-0 in games where Joseph homers.

DH Kendry Chirinos (1-for-4, HR, RBI) crushed a solo blast to lead off the 5th inning for his fourth round-tripper of the season.







Florida State League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.