Mets Pitch One-Hit Shutout in 2-0 Win over Cardinals

June 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Three St. Lucie Mets pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday night at Clover Park.

Starter Wellington Aracena dazzled on the mound, firing 5.0 no-hit innings. Aracena masterfully used his cutter, high 90s fastball and slider to strike out eight batters. The only base runners against him were two walks. Aracena has faced the Cardinals twice this season. His combined numbers from the two games: 10 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 18 K.

Brooks Raley (Tommy John surgery) made his second rehab appearance and pitched the sixth inning. Raley struck out two and surrendered a two-out single to Matt Lloyd, the only hit the Cardinals managed on the night.

Franklin Gomez pitched the final 3.0 innings to get the win. Gomez retired the first six batters he faced. He plunked Bryce Madron to start the ninth but retired the next three in a row including striking out Rainiel Rodriguez and Deniel Ortiz to end the game.

The Mets scored the only two runs of the game in the seventh inning. Trace Willhoite led off with an infield single against Palm Beach starter Nolan Sparks. After a lineout, Sparks plunked Corey Collins on the foot to set up runners and first and second. Sparks got Kevin Villavicencio to hit a ground ball to shortstop Anyelo Encarnacion but Encarnacion threw wide to second base trying to start a double play. Willhoite scored on the throwing error to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Collins went to third base on the play. He scored on a Sparks wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Sparks took a tough loss. He gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits over 7.0 innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Willhoite went 2 for 3 with a double.

Saturday was the first one-hitter pitched by the Mets since Josh Prevost pitched a complete game one-hitter at Lakeland on June 8, 2018.

The Mets (2-0, 36-31) and Cardinals (0-2 32-35) wrap up their six-game series at Clover Park with the finale on Sunday. First pitch is 12:10 p.m. Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.







